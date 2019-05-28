McDermott grabs North Field expansion work in Qatar

McDermott (MDR +1.4% ) wins a "significant" award from Qatar Petroleum for a front end engineering design contract for the North Field expansion project's offshore pipelines and topsides facilities; MDR considers a "significant" award in the $250M-$500M range.

The scope of the work includes engineering design for eight unmanned wellhead platform topsides, four trunk lines and four intrafield lines, and MDR expects the project to take 12 months to complete.

In April, MDR won a contract for a full suite of EPCI services for eight new offshore jackets for expansion of the North Field offshore facilities in Qatar.