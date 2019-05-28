Arcelor, partner discussing bid for Essar power plant - Bloomberg

ArcelorMittal (MT -0.1% ) is exploring a joint offer with Resurgent Power Ventures to buy an Essar power generation plant in India, Bloomberg reports.

The companies have held preliminary talks on a potential joint bid for the 1,200 MW power plant in India's Madhya Pradesh state, after MT previously made a non-binding offer of 48B rupees ($690M) for the asset, according to the report.

MT and the Essar group's founding family have been battling in court for control of Essar Steel India, which was being sold under India's bankruptcy process, and the Madhya Pradesh power plant - which supplies electricity to Essar Steel - would boost MT's attempts to gain a foothold in India.