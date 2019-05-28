JPMorgan trading revenue falls 4%-5% Y/Y QTD, Dimon says

Among comments JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.3% ) CEO Jamie Dimon made at a banking conference on Tuesday: Trading revenue fell 4%-5% Y/Y during the first two months of Q2 Y/Y, excluding a gain.

"The next month could dramatically change that," he said.

He sees credit losses rising across products as they mature, "not because they're going to get bad, but because it's been so good for so long," he said.

"There will be a return to normal."

Also, Dimon says the U.S.-China trade conflict could weigh more on the economy and markets, as the dispute has escalated beyond the level of a "skirmish."