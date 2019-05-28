Eurozone economic sentiment rebounds after 10-month decline to 105.1

Eurozone economic sentiment rebounds to 105.1 in May from 103.9 in April, beating estimates of no change, due to optimism in the significant sector, services, industry and among consumers.

Services sentiment improved to 12.2 from 11.8, Industry mood rises to -2.9 from -4.3. Consumer index rose to the expected -6.5 from -7.3.

However, business climate indicator continued to decline to 0.30 in May from 0.42 in April, missing estimates of a decline to 0.40.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, FLGR