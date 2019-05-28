Costco and Dollar General on earnings volatility watch

Oppenheimer calls Costco (COST +0.1% ) and Dollar General (DG -0.3% ) its top picks in the food retailing/discounter sector, but sees less short-term upside on both after the recent share price rallies.

Oppy's earnings preview: "Tariffs add a new intermediate-term earnings risk, but we believe both COST and DG can better manage this challenge than peers. DLTR remains the most vulnerable to tariffs in our food retailing/discounter coverage with a larger relative exposure to China than peers on the sourcing side. In the shorter term, we expect a volatile trade to persist including into earnings and would take advantage of any profit taking for DG and COST."

Costco and Dollar General both reports earnings tomorrow.