Bluegreen Vacations sinks 13% after Bass Pro ends marketing pact

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG) skids 13% after Bass Pro says it's ending the two companies' marketing agreement effective May 24, based on alleged breaches.

As a result, BXG is no longer getting access to the Bass Pro marketing channels or advertising materials.

Bluegreen said that even if Bass Pro's claims were established (which Bluegreen views as unlikely), the amount of Bluegreen's exposure relating to monetary issues raised by Bass Pro under the agreement would be less than $20M.

BXG says its intends to pursue all legal and equitable remedies available to it, including the filing of a counterclaim in pending litigation.