Intel slides as analysts praise AMD's roadmap

Analysts weigh in on AMD's (AMD +12% ) Computex product roadmap and a followup statement that one third-gen Ryzen chip outperformed an Intel (INTC -2.4% ) CPU by more than 16%.

Stifel's Kevin Cassidy: "This announcement represents the first time AMD has taken the desktop CPU lead process technology and performance lead from Intel in its 50-year history."

Cassidy expects AMD to accelerate its PC market share gains through a combination of higher performance, lower power usage, and upgrade ease.

Wells Fargo's Aaron Rakers says the "presentation reinforced our positive thesis on AMD’s product cycle/sustainable share gain story looking into 2H2019.”

AMD will release new Radeon RX 5700-series graphics cards in July and third-gen, Zen 2-based Epyc server chips in Q3.