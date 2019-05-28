Exxon, Total embroiled in Papua New Guinea political crisis

Prime Minister O'Neill's government in Papua New Guinea appears to be in jeopardy, with opposition members of parliament set to hold a no-confidence vote against him next week in a move seen as a precursor to his removal.

Analysts warn that O'Neill's ouster risks delaying a $12B-$14B expansion of the country's liquefied natural gas industry beyond 2025.

Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.6% ) and Total (TOT -0.7% ) are leading the PNG LNG and Papua LNG projects in the country, in partnership with Australian-listed companies Santos (OTCPK:STOSF) and Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHF); the latter's shares fell nearly 4% yesterday in Australia.

The opposition members say they support the projects but are angered by a report drafted by the PNG ombudsman and leaked to the press concluded O'Neill acted improperly by securing a A$1.2B loan from UBS to buy shares in Oil Search in 2014 without seeking formal parliamentary approval, which then enabled the company to buy into a gas field being developed by TOT.

Santos CEO Kevin Gallagher says analyst forecasts of a two-year delay are "pure speculation" with no indication the PNG government wanted to delay anything.