Tobacco stocks fall on weak Nielsen data

Nielsen tracking data indicated that cigarette industry volume fell 11.2% in the 4-week period ending on May 18 to mark a deceleration from the -9.5% 12-week pace, according to Wells Fargo.

Cigarette sales dollars were down 6.9% for the 4-week period.

Looking ahead, Wells analyst Bonnie Herzog expects stronger than expected reported cigarette shipment volumes in Q2 as the sharp deloading that occurred in Q1 reverses. For 2019, WF continues to expect cigarette industry volume to decline ~6.0%.