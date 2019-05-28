Stocks' earlier gains vanish as trade worries persist

All three major U.S. stock average erase their earlier gains, amid continued worries that the U.S.-China trade conflict will worsen.

The Nasdaq is flat, the S&P 500 and the Dow fall 0.3% .

Eight of 11 S&P 500 sectors light up red, with communications services ( +0.8% ) and information technology ( +0.3% ) hold onto gains, and consumer discretionary is barely above flat.

Consumer staples ( -1.1% ) and utilities ( -0.8% ) lead the decliners.

10-year Treasury advances, pushing yield down almost 6 basis points to 2.268%. Meanwhile the 1-year Treasury yield declines only 2 bps to 2.324%.