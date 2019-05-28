Stocks' earlier gains vanish as trade worries persist

All three major U.S. stock average erase their earlier gains, amid continued worries that the U.S.-China trade conflict will worsen.
The Nasdaq is flat, the S&P 500 and the Dow fall 0.3%.
Eight of 11 S&P 500 sectors light up red, with communications services (+0.8%) and information technology (+0.3%) hold onto gains, and consumer discretionary is barely above flat.
Consumer staples (-1.1%) and utilities (-0.8%) lead the decliners.
10-year Treasury advances, pushing yield down almost 6 basis points to 2.268%. Meanwhile the 1-year Treasury yield declines only 2 bps to 2.324%.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox