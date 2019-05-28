Drop in hot-rolled coil steel price sinks AK Steel shares

AK Steel (AKS -4.3% ) plunges to a more than three-year low after the price for hot-rolled coil steel dropped below $600/st for the first time since October 2017.

"There are growing concerns about a slowing global market," says Bloomberg analyst Richard Bourke, comparing the $600 mark to a round number such as 10K for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

AKS also has the one of the highest levels of debt in the industry, often causing its shares to be more volatile in an uncertain market, according to Cowen analyst Tyler Kenyon.

Also: X -2.8% , NUE -0.6% , STLD -0.8% .

ETF: SLX