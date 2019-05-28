Nu Skin brings in AWS exec to lead tech transformation

Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS -2.1% ) says Vince Perfetti has joined the company as chief transformation officer and senior vice president of technology.

Perfetti will lead Nu Skin's technology transformation to develop an industry-leading customer experience and is being tasked to further empower the company's sales force to build a socially enabled business to attract more customers.

Perfetti comes to Nu Skin from Amazon Web Services where he was a principal consultant on the cloud advisory team, advising enterprise executives on program development to maximize cloud adoption and transformation. He also has senior leadership experience from GE Digital and Dow Jones and Company, where he led the transformation of technology teams and culture.

Source: Press Release