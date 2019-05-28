Potash producer Nutrien eyeing expansion, CEO says

Nutrien (NTR -0.4% ) says it is evaluating whether to expand its production capacity by 5M mt/year after 2023, CEO Chuck Mangro says in an investor presentation.

The CEO says the additional capacity would consist of expansion to NTR's existing Canadian mines during the next decade, and the company could put its own idled capacity back into service by 2023, taking total operational capability to 18M metric tons, and NTR then could begin adding another 5M mt after that, according to the presentation.

NTR now has ~5M mt of idled potash capacity due to soft prices in recent years.