New York Fed's head of Markets Group to leave June 1

Simon Potter steps down as executive vice president and the head of the Markets Group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York effective June 1, 2019.

As head of the group, Potter oversees the shrinking of the Fed's balance sheet, which will end later this year. But some important decisions still need to be made, including the long-term maturity composition of its bond holdings.

Another EVP at the NY Fed, Richard Dzina, who heads the Financial Services Group, will also leave as of June 1.

The NY Fed will conduct a search for their successors.

In the interim, Ray Testa, chief operating officer of the Markets Group, will oversee that group, and Chris Armstrong, senior vice president of cash operations, will head the Financial Services Group.

The role of product director for the Wholesale Product Office will revert to Michael Strine, first vice president and chief operating officer, until a new head of Financial Services Group is in place.