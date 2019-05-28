Vale sees reduced risk of dam break at Gongo Soco mine

Vale (VALE +3.6% ) says the risk has decreased of a new tailings dam break due to an unstable embankment at its Gongo Soco open pit mine in Minas Gerais state.

The state's environment secretary last week estimated a 10%-15% chance of the Sul Superior dam losing integrity due to tremors from the expected landslide in the mining pit, which put the nearby town of Barão de Cocais on high alert.

Vale Operations Directo, Marcelo Barros says all preventive measures for any possible scenario have been taken, but the dam's emergency level remains at 3, which is the highest classification.