Cellcom -1.5% amid swing to loss in Q1

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) is 1.5% lower this afternoon after it posted Q1 results where service revenues declined and the company swung to a loss amid hot wireless competition.

Revenues overall dipped just 0.5% to 928M shekels, but service revenues dropped 3.3% to 678M shekels, and operating income tumbled 83%, to 9M shekels (about $2M).

The company posted a net loss of 16M shekels vs. a year-ago profit of 7M shekels. EBITDA was 224M shekels, up 19.8% from a year ago.

Service revenues were similar on a sequential basis, CFO Shlomi Fruhling syas, and "in the fixed-line segment, the Company recorded continued growth, which was offset by a reduction in revenues from cellular services as a result of seasonality and the increased competition in the market."

Net cash flow from operations was up 31.7%, to 303M shekels (about $84M), while free cash flow fell 45% to 46M shekels (up sequentially due to a decrease in equipment payments).

