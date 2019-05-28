Singapore dethrones U.S. for economic competitiveness

Singapore rose two levels to No. 1 and Hong Kong held onto its No. 2 spot in the IMD World Competiveness Rankings, pushing the U.S. to third place.

Advanced technological infrastructure, availability of skilled labor, favorable immigration laws, and efficient ways to set up new businesses propelled Singapore to the top spot.

The U.S. lost ground as the initial boost from President Trump's tax reform faded, fuel prices increased, hi-tech exports weakened, and as the value of the dollar fluctuated.

Switzerland improved to fourth place from fifth, helped by economic growth, the stability of the Swiss franc, and high-quality infrastructure.

The United Arab Emirates pulled up two spots to fifth place.

