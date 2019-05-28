Low-volatility, buffer ETFs gain traction to protect from downturns

Two types of exchange-traded funds are becoming increasingly popular as a way to protect investors from a downturn -- ETFs that try to pick the least volatile stocks and buffer funds, which limit losses using options.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV -1.2% ) and BlackRock's iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV -1.1% ) have raised more than $6.4B combined YTD, according to FactSet data.

So far this year, those ETFs have exceeded the S&P 500's return of 5.8%, with SPLV returning almost 18% and USMV gaining 16%.

So-called "buffer" funds sold by Innovator ETRs us options to limit losses when the S&P 500 fall, but caps gains when it rises.

Innovator's dozen buffer ETFs raised more than $364M since the beginning of April, a decent showing for a relatively new product with higher fees than many ETFs; they cost $79 a year for every $10,000 invested, 26x the cheapest S&P 500 index ETFs.

One way that buffer ETFs are different than typical index funds is that the buffer isn't calculated from the day the investor buys the share but from the level of the S&P 500 on the day the fund launched.

If stocks fall below that starting level by the time an investor buys, then some of the downside protection has already been used. And stocks would have to rise above the starting threshold for investors to see any gains.

