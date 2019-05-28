Plug Power wins deal with electric vehicle manufacturer StreetScooter

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) +1.5% after-hours following a 6.8% jump in regular trade, as the company says a new agreement with StreetScooter initially will deliver 100 hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks for on-road use to Deutsche Post DHL starting in 2020.

Plug says StreetScooter's electric delivery vehicles will be built leveraging the company's ProGen hydrogen fuel cell engines, providing increased drive time without the need for long charge hours.

With the addition of Plug's ProGen fuel cell engine, StreetScooter vans will have an effective range covering distances of as much as 500 km.