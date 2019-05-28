LiveRamp +4.1% as Q4 tops consensus

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) is up 4.1% in early after-hours going after it posted a better-than-expected loss and topped Street consensus for revenues in its fiscal Q4 results.

Accounting for the sale of its Acxiom Marketing Solutions (most of the company), revenues grew more than 30% Y/Y, while gross profit increased 11.4% to $40.6M.

Operating expenses rose significantly, up 90.8%, and so operating loss swelled to $82.1M from a loss of $27.9M a year ago.

The company swung to a net loss of $45.5M from a year-ago profit of $5.2M.

For fiscal 2020, it's guiding to revenues of $358M-$372M (up 25-30% Y/Y) and a non-GAAP operating income between -$70M and -$50M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

