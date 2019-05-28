FireEye acquires security instrumentation company, updates outlook

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) purchases Verodin for approximately $250M in cash and stock, net of acquired net cash and excluding assumed unvested options.

FEYE expects the acquisition to be accretive to revenue, cash flow from operations, and non-GAAP operating income in 2020. Verodin should add $20M to bookings this year and $70M in 2020.

Verodin solutions will still be available as standalone products through resellers and through FireEye channel partners.

Q2 guidance update: Revenue, $213-217M; Billings, $207-222M; EPS, $0-0.02; cash flow from operations, -$12-7M.

FY19 outlook: Revenue, $890M-$900M; Billings, $935-955M; EPS, $0.12-0.16; cash flow from operations, $95-115M.

FireEye will host a call discussing the deal at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.