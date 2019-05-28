Stocks, Treasury yields slide amid trade tensions

Stocks fell in a steady, broad-based retreat to close near their lows of the day while U.S. Treasury prices rose, as investors continued to show little enthusiasm for risk assets.

Trade tensions continued to hover over stocks, after Pres. Trump said Monday he was "not yet ready" to make a deal with China and suggested tariffs on Chinese imports could still go up "substantially."

Among the S&P 500 sector groups, consumer staples (-1.8%), utilities (-1.6%) and health care (-1.4%) led the market lower, while communication services (+0.2%) was the only sector to finish higher.

Demand for U.S. Treasurys remained strong, sending yields even lower amid trade uncertainty and weakness in equities, as the two-year yield slipped 4 bps to 2.12% and the 10-year yield sank 6 bps to 2.27%, 8 bps below the yield on the three-month bill.

U.S. WTI crude oil closed +0.9% to $59.14/bbl.