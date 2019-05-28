Ziopharm in-licenses IP from NCI for cancer cell therapies; shares up 2% after hours

Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) inks an agreement with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) for exclusive rights to intellectual property (IP) for the development and commercialization of cell therapies for cancer.

Under the terms of the agreement, ZIOP will have the rights to two groups of technologies for use with its Sleeping Beauty platform. In exchange, NCI will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, milestones and royalties on net sales. Additional terms remain confidential.

The first group relates to T-cell receptors (TCRs) that react to mutations/neoantigens in the KRAS, p53 and EGFR gene families.

The second group includes manufacturing methods and processes to generate large numbers of Sleeping Beauty-modified T cells expressing high levels of the introduced neoantigen-specific TCRs.