BioDelivery up 5% after hours on completion of debt refinancing

BioDelivery Sciences (NASDAQ:BDSI) announces that it has completed the refinancing of its existing debt facility with a new $60M term loan from BioPharma Credit plc that it says will cut its annual interest expense by ~$1.5M.
The 72-month loan is interest-only for the first 36 months. The interest rate is 7.5% + LIBOR (10% when the deal closed). The company has the option to draw an additional $20M within the first 12 months of the agreement.
The company used the proceeds from the transaction plus cash on hand to retire its existing 12.5% loan that had a balance of $61.8M.
Shares are up 5% after hours.
