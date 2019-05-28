First American Financial -6.3% after reporting security flaw

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) fell 6.3% after the title insurer reported a security flaw that created the potential for unauthorized access to customer data.

The company hired a forensic firm to help assess the extent to which any customer information may have been compromised.

At this time, there's no indication that any large-scale unauthorized access to sensitive customer information occurred, FAF said.

Lawfirm Federman & Sherwood said it started an investigation into FAF relating to the unauthorized access to more than 885M records relating to mortgage deals dating back to 2003.