Gold no longer attractive in complacent market, says Wells Fargo analyst

Gold prices no longer look attractive based on the way the metal has reacted to recent economic events, says Wells Fargo's John LaForge, noting that gold's complacent reaction to market volatility is uncharacteristic of a safe haven asset.

"If you want to get defensive, you're almost better off in other defensive assets" such as the dollar, LaForge tells Kitco News; the U.S. dollar index has gained nearly 3% since January while gold prices have stayed relatively flat YTD.

LaForge maintains his $1,300/oz. price target with a bias to the downside in an expected range of $1,250-$1,350/oz.

Comex gold for June delivery settled -0.5% today to $1,277.10/oz. and silver futures ended -1.6% to a six-month low $14.32/oz.

