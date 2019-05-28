Bloomin' Brands +7.1% on move into SmallCap 600

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is up 7.1% after hours on work it's moving into the S&P SmallCap 600.

It's set to replace Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT), which is about to be acquired by Siris Capital. That move is effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 3.

Elsewhere, DowDuPont's spin-off of Corteva (CTVA) is creating an index shuffle. Corteva will join the S&P 500 before Monday's open, while DowDuPont will remain in the 500 and the S&P 100.

Making room for Corteva in the 500 is Fluor (NYSE:FLR), which will move to the MidCap 400.