Bloomin' Brands +7.1% on move into SmallCap 600

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is up 7.1% after hours on work it's moving into the S&P SmallCap 600.
It's set to replace Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT), which is about to be acquired by Siris Capital. That move is effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 3.
Elsewhere, DowDuPont's spin-off of Corteva (CTVA) is creating an index shuffle. Corteva will join the S&P 500 before Monday's open, while DowDuPont will remain in the 500 and the S&P 100.
Making room for Corteva in the 500 is Fluor (NYSE:FLR), which will move to the MidCap 400.
There it will displace Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY), which moves down to the SmallCap 600. And Realogy will bump Pioneer Energy Services, which was ranked near the bottom of the SmallCap 600 with a market cap of about $30.2M. PES is up 3.6% after hours.
