Bechtel wins $9.6B in construction work for NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) awards contracts worth nearly $9.6B to engineering firm Bechtel for engineering, procurement and construction services to build the first phase of the proposed Rio Grande liquefied natural gas export terminal on the Texas Gulf coast.

Bechtel says three production units capable of producing up to 17.6M mt/year of LNG, two storage tanks and two marine berths will be in operation by 2023, if the project secures a federal permit and reaches a positive final investment decision.

The contracts are the latest step forward for NEXT, which recently won a 20-year LNG supply contract with Royal Dutch Shell and pledged to deepen nearly half of the Brownsville Ship Channel to 52 ft.