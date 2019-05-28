Vistra Energy names Campbell as new CFO as Holden set to depart

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) appoints David Campbell as its new CFO, effective June 5, replacing outgoing CFO Bill Holden, who has announced his resignation to pursue other opportunities.

Campbell has been President and CEO of InfraREIT since 2014 after serving as President and COO of Bluescape Resources and as CEO of Luminant when it was a subsidiary of VST's predecessor parent company, Energy Future Holdings.

Holden joined VST as CFO in 2016 after spending time as Executive VP and Senior Advisor at The Taffrail Group and Executive VP and CFO of GenOn Energy.