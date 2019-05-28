FCC wraps first high-band 5G airwaves auctions

The FCC says it's wrapped its first set of auctions for high-band airwaves for use in 5G wireless, as well as Internet of Things and other spectrum-based services.

That marks the end of Auction 102, the second auction of millimeter wave spectrum suitable for 5G use.

Companies bid more than $2.7B for blocks in the 24 GHz and 28 GHz bands in Auction 102; that covers 5,869 licenses from 55 qualified bidders.

In Auction 101 in January, companies bid $702.6M for licenses offered in 28 GHz Upper Microwave Flexible Use Service.

Auction 103 -- the largest spectrum auction in U.S. history -- will begin Dec. 10 and cover upper 37 GHz, 39 GHz, and 47 GHz.

Spectrum-related players: AT&T (NYSE:T); Verizon (NYSE:VZ); T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS); Sprint (NYSE:S); U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM); Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR); Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ); Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH).