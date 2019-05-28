YY +4.8% as revenues grow 47% in Q1

YY is up 4.8% postmarket after its Q1 results showed healthy revenue gains, and profits that grew with an assist from an acquisition of Bigo.

Revenues rose 47% to 4.78B yuan -- about $705.3M -- though non-GAAP net income fell to 653.5M yuan from 730M yuan.

On a GAAP basis, net income jumped 224% to 3.12B yuan from 963.5M yuan, mainly due to remeasurement gain on the company's previous holdings in Bigo.

In operating metrics, global video and live streaming average mobile monthly active users crested 400M, with 75% outside of China.

Average mobile MAUs rose 65.6% to 59.8M, with total YY paying users rising 29.8% to 53.9M. Mobile MAUs of Huya rose 29.8% to 53.9M, and paying users of Huya rose 57.4% to 5.4M. Mobile MAUs of Bigo rose 160.6% to 78.7M, and mobile MAUs of IMO hit 211.8M.

Liquidity was 14.74B yuan (about $2.18B); net cash from operations for Q1 was 966.1M yuan (about $142.5M).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenues of 6B-6.2B yuan (about $868M-$897M, and marking growth of 59%-64.3% in renminbi terms).

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.

Press release