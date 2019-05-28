Airbus moves staff to help secure Hamburg jet production - Reuters

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) is mobilizing staff from outside Germany to assist with a tricky production ramp-up of A321 passenger jets at its Hamburg plant, which is responsible for the popular A321 model, Reuters reports.

Airbus reportedly is offering redeployment to some of the 3,500 workers who face losing jobs as production of the A380 superjumbo ends in 2021 and is upgrading some temporary workers to permanent contracts to work on the A321 "Cabin Flex" variant.

Manufacturing has been complicated as planes such as the 180-240-seat A321 are in demand for long-range trips of up to 8-9 hours as airlines test out new markets, and such long trips require new multi-class cabins, compared to short- or medium-range trips for which the A321 was originally designed.