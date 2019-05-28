U.S. crude, fuel cash markets upended by Midwest flooding - Reuters

Traders say surprise pipeline outages and refinery shutdowns over the past week, in part caused by bad weather in the Midwest, is disrupting cash markets for both crude oil and refined products, Reuters reports.

MPLX's Ozark pipeline, which flows up to 360K bbl/day of crude oil, reportedly was shut; it is not clear if flooding caused the Ozark outage, although the rains have caused other pipelines in the region to shut in recent days.

The outage had an immediate effect on the U.S. WTI crude cash roll - the three-day period after the front-month futures contract expires, when traders rebalance their positions - which Reuters says traded today at negative $0.40/bbl, the weakest in more than two years.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) issued a notice of temporary embargo of deliveries for its Tallgrass Iron Horse Pipeline due to flooding on the Cimarron River in Oklahoma, following a similar notice for its Pony Express Pipeline, which runs from Wyoming to Cushing, Okla.

The 200K bbl/day Diamond pipeline, a joint venture between Plains All American Pipeline (PAA, PAGP) and Valero (NYSE:VLO) which runs from Cushing across Arkansas to Memphis, Tenn., also reportedly was shut.