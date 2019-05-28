Energy Transfer, Enterprise could score on taxes after 2020, analyst says

Investors should consider buying Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), as both could prevail regardless of the winner of the 2020 presidential election, suggests Bernstein analyst Jean Ann Salisbury.

The MLPs would stand out to new investors if they became C-corporations - perhaps after the election - as they would boast respective dividend yields of 8.2% and 6.1%, Salisbury says.

"If a moderate Democrat or Trump wins in 2020, we could see several quick MLP conversions," Salisbury writes, which "would lead to 1-2 turns of upside as investors discover these companies."

If a "far left" candidate wins and taxes rise, Salisbury thinks investors would gravitate back to MLPs because of their tax advantages, and ET and EPD could stay as MLPs and reap rewards from that investor interest.

"We think [Salisbury's] report is spot on and concur with her analysis, and don't have anything to add to it," an EPD spokesperson tells Barron's.