Futures extend decline on rare earth threat

China is ready to use rare earths to strike back in the U.S. trade war, the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily warned overnight, saying in a strongly worded commentary "don't say we didn't warn you."

Rare earths are a group of 17 chemical elements used in everything from high-tech consumer electronics to military equipment.

U.S. stock index futures dipped further on the news, with the DJIA pointing to a 85-point loss , while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.8% , boosted by shares of rare earth miners in Asia Pacific.

