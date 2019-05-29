Huawei challenges legality of U.S. defense bill

Huawei Technologies has filed a "motion for summary judgment" in its lawsuit against the U.S. government, marking the telecom equipment maker's latest bid to fight sanctions from Washington.

The motion asks to scrap a section of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, which places a broad ban on federal agencies and their contractors from using Huawei equipment on national security grounds.

China on Tuesday also lashed out at the U.S. over its blacklisting of Huawei during a tense meeting at the World Trade Organization.