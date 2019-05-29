U.S. spares China currency manipulator label

The Trump administration has again decided not to label China or any other country as a currency manipulator, passing up the fifth opportunity to do so in its semi-annual currency report.

The U.S., however, is keeping the nation on a list of countries whose trade surpluses and other indicators are closely tracked.

Under a 1988 law, the Treasury Department is required to report to Congress every six months on whether any countries are manipulating their currencies to gain trade advantages.

