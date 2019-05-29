U.S. spares China currency manipulator label

The Trump administration has again decided not to label China or any other country as a currency manipulator, passing up the fifth opportunity to do so in its semi-annual currency report.
The U.S., however, is keeping the nation on a list of countries whose trade surpluses and other indicators are closely tracked.
Under a 1988 law, the Treasury Department is required to report to Congress every six months on whether any countries are manipulating their currencies to gain trade advantages.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox