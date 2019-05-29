Qualcomm asks to put antitrust ruling on hold

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has asked Federal Judge Lucy Koh not to enforce her decision that it illegally squeezed out rivals in the smartphone chip market as it plans to file an appeal that could take more than a year to wind through the courts.

The ruling would force it to rework its license deals by "radically restructuring" its business in a way that would be impossible to unwind if it wins on appeal.

Qualcomm argues that Koh excluded evidence after a March 2018 cutoff date - including the fact that Apple dropped Qualcomm in favor of Intel - and said that the FTC's theory in the lawsuit was unprecedented in antitrust law.