Abortion law has Netflix 'rethink' investment

It's the first studio with current productions in Georgia to take a public position on the state's new abortion law.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), which shoots major series Stranger Things and Ozark in Jackson and Lake Allatoona and Lanier, said it would work to oppose the abortions restrictions, but would continue to film in the state for now.

Should the law take effect in 2020 as scheduled, we'd rethink our entire investment in Georgia," Ted Sarandos, the company’s chief content officer, said in a statement.