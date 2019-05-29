Nissan has eyes on Fiat-Renault merger

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance has already been in turmoil since November's surprise arrest of Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of all three companies, bringing long-simmering tensions to a boil.

Now, the proposed merger between Renault and Fiat poses new risks for Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY): the Japanese automaker could lose influence in its two-decade partnership or get dropped altogether.

On the upside, Nissan would be part of a broader alliance with the possible benefit of cheaper parts, as well as a deeper pool of technology and research.