U.S. may suspend Turkish pilot F-35 training

The U.S. is seriously considering suspending training for Turkish pilots on advanced F-35 fighter jets as Ankara moves ahead with plans to purchase a Russian S-400 missile defense systems, sources told Reuters.

The nations have argued for months over the purchase, which Washington says is incompatible with NATO's defense network and would pose a threat to Lockheed's (NYSE:LMT) F-35 stealth fighters.

If Turkey was removed from the program, it would be one of the most significant ruptures in recent history in the relationship between the two allies.