Google temps outnumber full-time workers - NYT

Newly leaked documents obtained by the NYT shows Google (GOOG, GOOGL) now has more temp and contract workers (121,000) than actual employees (102,000).

"Though they often work side by side with full-timers, Google temps are usually employed by outside agencies. They make less money, have different benefits plans and have no paid vacation time in the U.S, according to more than a dozen current and former Google temp and contract workers, most of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity because they had signed nondisclosure agreements."

The report comes as Google workers have ramped up activism over the past year to protest several workplace issues, including military contracts, its work in China and sexual harassment allegations.