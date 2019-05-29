Death of brick-and-mortar retail?

Already more than 7,150 store closures this year have been announced by U.S. retailers including Dressbarn, CVS, Party City and Pier 1 Imports, according to Coresight Research.

While 2,726 store opening announcements have been made, the net figure is still close to the 5,524 store closures of 2018 and it's not even June.

With the threat of additional tariffs taking effect on consumer-facing goods imported from China, things could get even worse, according to UBS' Jay Sole. "We think potential 25% tariffs on Chinese imports could accelerate pressure on these [companies'] profit margins to the point where major store closures become a real possibility."

Mall-related shares: SPG, MAC, TCO, CBL, PEI, WPG, KIM