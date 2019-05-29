737 MAX may not return to service until August - IATA

The International Air Transport Association expects it could take until August before the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX returns to service, Director General Alexandre de Juniac told reporters, adding that the final say on the timing rested with regulators.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that an Ethiopian Airlines pilot told senior managers at the carrier - months before one of its Boeing 737 Max jets crashed - that more training and better communication to crew members was needed to avert a repeat of a similar disaster involving a Lion Air flight.