Russia weighs OPEC+ output cut extension

Russia is considering a possible extension of its oil output reduction agreement with OPEC and other producers, according to First Deputy Prime Minister Anton Siluanov.

"There are many economic issues and strategic issues (related to this)," he said on the sidelines of a conference in Kazakhstan.

OPEC, Russia and other producers agreed to cut output by 1.2M bpd from January for six months to boost oil prices. The group is next set to discuss extending the pact in Vienna on June 25-26.

Crude futures -2.4% to $57.72/bbl.

