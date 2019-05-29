Amicus expands gene therapy collaboration with UPenn

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) announces a major expansion of its collaboration with the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania aimed at the research and development of gene therapies for lysosomal disorders and 12 additional rare diseases.

The partnership has been expanded from three to six programs, now including Pompe disease, Fabry disease, CDKL5 deficiency disorder, Niemann-Pick Type C, mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIB and a next-generation program in mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIA.

In addition to the three new programs, a discovery research agreement provides Amicus with exclusive disease-specific access to rights to collaborate with Penn’s Gene Therapy Program to develop new platform technologies and programs for the majority of lysosomal disorders and 12 additional rare diseases including Rett syndrome, Angelman syndrome, myotonic dystrophy and other muscular dystrophies.

Under the terms of the five-year partnership, Amicus will provide $10M in funding each year with the ability to extend.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the agreement.