Devon Energy to exit Canada in C$3.8B asset sale to Canadian Natural

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) agrees to acquire Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) Canadian business for C$3.78B (~US$2.8B).

DVN says the sale is "an important step in executing [its] transformation to a U.S. oil growth business."

The company's Canadian asset portfolio consists of heavy oil assets located mostly in Alberta, with net production averaging 113K boe/day in Q1 and proved reserves totaling 40M barrels of oil at year-end 2018.

CNQ says the assets acquired also include 1.5M acres of land, including 1M undeveloped acres.

CNQ says the assets provide "the opportunity to add value through synergies... with targeted benefits of C$135M on an annualized basis."

DVN says it also continues to advance the divestiture process for its Barnett Shale gas assets in north Texas.