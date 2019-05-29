Canada Goose -13% after earnings

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) falls sharply after Q4 revenue disappoints investors in the premarket session.
The company recorded growth in every geographic region during the quarter, with annual revenue increasing by 28.2% in Canada, 36.3% in the U.S. and 60.5% for the rest of the world.
Gross margin was 65.6% of sales during the quarter vs. 64.3% consensus and 62.7% a year ago. Operating margin came in at 7.5% of sales vs. 11.9% a year ago.
Looking ahead, Canada Goose anticipates annual revenue growth of at least 20% and adjusted EPS growth of at least 25%. Both marks are below expectations.
Shares of Canada Goose are down 12.69% premarket to $42.80.
