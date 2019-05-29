Capri -8% after guidance falls short

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) reports revenue was up 16.5% in FQ4 on a constant currency basis, driven higher by a 35% jump in Jimmy Choo revenue and the addition of Versace.

Gross profit fell 80 bps to 59.4% of sales during the quarter. Net income was $19M vs. $44M a year ago.

Looking ahead, Capri sees Q1 revenue of $1.36B vs. $1.45B consensus and Q1 EPS of $1.00 to $1.05. FY20 revenue of ~$6B is anticipated vs. $6.1B prior view and $6.1B consensus estimate. Over the long term, Capri expects to grow the Versace business to $2B dollars in annual revenue, Jimmy Choo to $1B in revenue and Michael Kors to $5.0B in revenue.

Shares of Capri are down 8.20% in premarket trading to $35.70.

