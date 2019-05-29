Piper Jaffray sells Advisory Research, exiting traditional asset management

Piper Jaffray (NYSE:PJC) sells its Advisory Research unit through two separate deals that will result in the firm exiting its traditional asset management business.

It agrees to sell the midstream energy business of Advisory Research to Tortoise Capital Advisors and enters an LOI to sell the remaining Advisory Research business to a partner group led by Matthew Swaim, managing director and executive committee chairman at Advisory Research.

Piper Jaffray expects to generate net cash proceeds of about $60M-$70M, exclusive of potential earn-out proceeds.

Deals are expected to close in H2 2019.

Advisory Research currently represents ~5% of Piper Jaffray's adjusted net revenue.